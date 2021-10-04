The Raptors finally returned home to Toronto on the night Kyle Lowry got going in Miami.

The longtime star north of the border is now running the point in South Florida.

The first full night of NBA preseason action started with the Raptors playing in their own arena for the first time since Feb. 28, 2020. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-107 on Monday in a game without the familiar starting point guards for either team.

Lowry now plays for the Heat and the 76ers don't know if or when Ben Simmons will rejoin them. He has not reported to the club this season while hoping for a trade.

The Raptors were on a road trip before the NBA season was suspended in March 2020 because of the coronavirus, then played the 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida, because of virus restrictions that prevented teams from traveling across the border.

Instead of coming back to Toronto with the Raptors, Lowry went to the Heat in a sign-and-trade deal. Toronto fans will see him again Feb. 3 when Miami makes its first trip there this season.

When they do, the Heat will arrive as a title contender if Lowry fits like they expect. They had to like what they saw Monday, as Lowry had seven assists in 15 minutes of a 125-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

HEAT 125, HAWKS 99

Tyler Herro scored 26 points and Bam Adebayo threw down five dunks before halftime and as Miami rolled at home.

Herro shot 9 of 12 overall and 3 of 4 from 3-point range as the Heat finished 21 of 41 (51.2%) from deep.

The Hawks’ Trae Young left the contest early in the third quarter after he took a knee in the right thigh from Miami’s Gabe Vincent. Atlanta reported Young sustained a right quad contusion, which was not considered serious.

Young, John Collins and Danilo Gallinari scored 14 points apiece for Atlanta.

Miami held Jimmy Butler out of action for rest. He brought a peanut butter and jelly sandwich wrapped in a napkin into the Heat bench area to start the third quarter, giving it to Adebayo as an in-game treat. Adebayo, who wasn’t playing in the second half, smiled a bit sheepishly when Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spotted the sandwich as he made his way to his seat.