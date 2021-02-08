Boucher looks to keep trending in the right direction against Grizzlies

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with back spasms, the team announced.

UPDATE - Kyle LOWRY (back spasm) will not return. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 9, 2021

Lowry started and played 7:42, scoring four points with one assist before leaving the game.

The Raptors are playing the fourth of a six-game road trip, they will next see action on Wednesday vs. The Washington Wizards.