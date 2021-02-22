Siakam hopes Raptors will be represented at NBA All-Star Game

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry, who has been dealing with a thumb injury, is listed as questionable ahead of Toronto's game on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The injury has caused Lowry to miss the Raptors' previous three games, including Sunday night's win over the 76ers. Toronto has produced a 3-0 record in his absence.

Lowry, 34, is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 45.2 per cent shooting this season, his 15th in the NBA.