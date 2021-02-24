Lewenberg: 'Even in defeat, the Raptors are starting to look like the Raptors again'

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is listed as probable against the Miami Heat. Lowry has missed the last four games with a thumb injury.

Watch the Raptors take on the Heat at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN4/5, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

The Raptors are coming off a 109-102 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers that snapped their four-game winning streak.

The 34-year-old Lowry has averaged 17.7 points per game in 25 starts this season.