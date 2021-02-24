Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is listed as probable against the Miami Heat. Lowry has missed the last four games with a thumb injury.

Watch the Raptors take on the Heat at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN4/5, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

The Raptors are coming off a 109-102 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers that snapped their four-game winning streak.

The 34-year-old Lowry has averaged 17.7 points per game in 25 starts this season.