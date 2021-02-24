Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will return to the lineup and start against the Miami Heat, head coach Nick Nurse announced ahead of Wednesday's game. Lowry has missed the last four games with a thumb injury.

"He's got the freshest legs of anyone around, so we may have to use him tonight," said Nurse.

The Raptors are coming off a 109-102 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers that snapped their four-game winning streak.

The 34-year-old Lowry has averaged 17.7 points per game in 25 starts this season.