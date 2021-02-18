The Toronto Raptors will look to make it back-to-back wins against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Watch the game at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt on TSN1/3/4, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

After falling to the basement-dwelling Minnesota Timberwolves to start the week, the Raptors bounced back with a 124-113 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

OG Anunoby returned from a 10-game injury absence due to a calf strain and the Raptors started small in the win. Pascal Siakam and Norm Powell joined Anunoby, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, in the front court while Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet started in the back court.

When asked after Tuesday’s win if the small lineup could work for the Raptors moving forward, VanVleet said Toronto might not have any better options.

“It better be," he said. "We don’t have a choice at this point. We are past theories and hypotheticals. It was a good start tonight and it worked. When you win, everything you did worked and when you lose, it doesn’t. The bad part is we have to beat this team again in 48 hours, so we have our work cut out for us.”

The Raptors could be without Lowry for tonight’s game however. The 34-year-old injured his ankle in the second half of Tuesday’s win and has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game.

The Raptors are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference at 13-15. A win would propel them into the sixth spot in the standings and out of the play-in round for the time being.

The Bucks meanwhile have been struggling of late and will look to snap a four-game losing streak. Milwaukee currently sits third in the Eastern Conference with a 16-12 record.