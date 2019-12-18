Rautins: Powell's decision making paying off right now

Toronto Raptors forward Marc Gasol left Wednesday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter with a left hamstring strain and headed straight for the locker room.

Left hamstring strain for Gasol. Already ruled out for the night. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 19, 2019

The team announced he will miss the remainder of the game. Gasol appeared to incur the injury while running back on defence on a fast break and signaled to the bench for a substitution while the play was still going on.

Gasol then limped off the court gingerly and went straight to the locker room.

The Spaniard had zero points and one rebound in 7:45 of action before departing.

The 34-year-old came into Wednesday's game averaging 6.8 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds.

After their matchup in the Motor City, Toronto will be back in action Friday night at home against the Washington Wizards.