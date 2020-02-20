1h ago
Raps' Gasol (hamstring) out Friday, beyond
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said at practice Thursday that the team's starting centre, Marc Gasol, is expected to miss Friday's game and likely more time due to a lingering hamstring injury.
TSN.ca Staff
The injury caused Gasol to miss the team's last eight games prior to the All-Star break. He has not played since Jan. 28 against the Atlanta Hawks, when he re-aggravated an injury that he originally suffered against the Detroit Pistons in December.
The first time around, Gasol's injury kept him out 12 games. With just 27 regular-season games remaining, Nurse said he wants Gasol to be completely healthy before returning to game action.