Ujiri going to 'weigh a few of the options' in contract talks

One of the plethora of off-season tasks facing the Toronto Raptors is expiring contract of team president Masai Ujiri, who says he'll soon meet with the Raptors' ownership to discuss his expiring contract.

Masai Ujiri says there's nothing new to report on his contract status, plans to sit down with ownership soon. "Weigh a few of the options and give this thing some deep thought now as I go through this process." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 19, 2021

Ujiri, who addressed the media Wednesday during his season-ending availability, said he will "weigh a few of the options" as he goes through his negotiation process.

In his meeting with ownership, Ujiri says he will also discuss the need for ownership to advocate more for the Raptors. Toronto, the only team in the NBA that's not based in the United States, had to play the entire 2020-21 campaign in Tampa, Fla., due to the ongoing closure of the Canada-U.S. border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masai Ujiri said he needs to discuss with Raptors ownership the need to advocate for itself more within the NBA. "I don't want to call out anybody, but there's a lot of work we need to do." He then praises Larry Tannenbaum, the chairman of the team's ownership group. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 19, 2021

