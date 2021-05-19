One of the plethora of off-season tasks facing the Toronto Raptors is expiring contract of team president Masai Ujiri, who says he'll soon meet with the Raptors' ownership to discuss his expiring contract.

Ujiri, who addressed the media Wednesday during his season-ending availability, said he will "weigh a few of the options" as he goes through his negotiation process.

In his meeting with ownership, Ujiri says he will also discuss the need for ownership to advocate more for the Raptors. Toronto, the only team in the NBA that's not based in the United States, had to play the entire 2020-21 campaign in Tampa, Fla., due to the ongoing closure of the Canada-U.S. border during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

More to come. 