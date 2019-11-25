Up Next

Toronto Raptors guard Matt Thomas fractured a bone in his left middle finger in Atlanta Saturday.

The Raptors will know more about Thomas' injury Tuesday but he is expected to miss some time.

Thomas joins a long list of injured Raptors that also include Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Dewan Hernandez, and Patrick McCaw.

In 12 games for the Raptors this season, Thomas is averaging 4.8 points per game.

Ibaka could return from his knee injury this weekend and the team is targeting a Sunday return for Lowry, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.