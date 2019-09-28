The Toronto Raptors are getting ready to go back to work and defend their NBA Championship. The Raptors are holding their media day Saturday ahead of training camp, with Masai Ujiri and a number of players scheduled to talk.

Siakam aiming to get even better

Pascal Siakam joined Josh Lewenberg to talk about how he is aiming to continue his growth as a player, why it feels great to know he will be leaned on as a key contributor to the Raptors, how amazing the fan reactions have been since winning the title, and much more.

Siakam told me that he'll leave the extension talks to his reps, but adds: "I love Toronto. I love being here and I'm definitely hopeful we can get it done." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 28, 2019

Lowry's legacy in Toronto

Masai Ujiri discusses Kyle Lowry's legacy with the Raptors and why he will always treat Lowry with respect because of all that he has done for the city.

Expectations remain the same

Masai Ujiri talks about how the expectation in sports is always about ''winning'' and that it is his job to make the necessary adjustments along the way.

Pascal Siakam answering some questions for @BarDown on Raptors Media Day. This one was a no-brainer. pic.twitter.com/xfME31cxsd — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 28, 2019

No Kawhi, no problem?

Masai Ujiri explains the differences that he is feeling this season and why he believes there are many bright spots on the defending champion Raptors despite not having Kawhi Leonard back with the club.

Decision time

The Raptors head into the season without Kawhi Leonard and there are huge decisions looming for GM Masai Ujiri. Josh Lewenberg, Bruce Arthur and Dave Feschuk talk about how this will be a very different season and what they expect from the season.

Training camp preview

TSN Toronto Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg has a two-part look at the most pressing questions facing the defending NBA champions as they get ready to open training camp this weekend in Quebec City.

Part 1: Is Pascal Siakam ready to be The Guy?

Part 2: Will OG Anunoby bounce back in his third season?