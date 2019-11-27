Raptors-Knicks believed to be first time four Canadians on NBA court together

TORONTO — For nearly six minutes on Wednesday, four Canadians were on the floor together in an NBA game — apparently for the first time in history.

The Toronto Raptors thrashed New York spoiling the first NBA game at home for Knicks rookie RJ Barrett.

With 5:52 to play and the game out of reach, Raptors coach Nick Nurse subbed in Oshae Brissett, a 21-year-old from Toronto.

Barrett, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., and Ignas Brazdeikis of Oakville, Ont., were already on the floor for New York, as was Montreal native and Raptors forward Chris Boucher.

The four are among 20 Canadian players on NBA rosters this season. Four of the 20, including Brissett, are on two-way deals which sees them split time between an NBA team and its G League affiliate.

Barrett, who was the No. 3 draft pick this year, had 16 points in 31 minutes.

Boucher finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Toronto.