The former agent for Nick Nurse has filed suit against the Toronto Raptors head coach, alleging breach of contract, and is seeking financial restitution.

“Among other things, Defendant Nurse failed to abide by the terms of the representation contract, failed to pay Plaintiffs the amounts due under the representation contract, and failed to disclose to Plaintiffs the amount of the employment contract he entered into with the Toronto Raptors for the 2020-2021 through 2023-2024 NBA seasons, thus denying Plaintiffs the opportunity to be paid for commissions wed on Defendant NURSE’s employment contract for the 2020-2021 through 2023-2024 NBA seasons," Warren LeGarie wrote in his claim.

Nurse, who led the Raptors to their first ever NBA title in 2019 during his first season as head coach, signed an extension with the team last fall. According to LeGarie's lawsuit, the deal was for four years and paid Nurse $32 million, making him one of the NBA's highest paid coaches.

LeGarie seeks commission on the part of the deal that he says he negotiated for Nurse.

“Warren LeGarie has successfully represented numerous NBA head coaches and executives for more than two decades," Hunter Pyle, LeGarie's attorney, said in a statement to USA TODAY's Jeff Zillgitt. "He represented Nick Nurse for over seven years and successfully negotiated several contracts for him pursuant to the same agent agreement that is the subject of this lawsuit. Mr. LeGarie employed his considerable experience and relationships in the NBA to help advance the career of Mr. Nurse as he progressed from an assistant to the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. The lawsuit speaks for itself as to the facts and law on the matter. I have nothing more to say about the case at this time.”

In LeGarie's suit, filed in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California, he claims that he had an oral agreement reached in 2013 with Nurse to represent him in contract negotiations that would pay him a four per-cent commission on assistant coaching contracts and a three per-cent commission on head coaching deals. LeGarie, who also represents Raptors general manager Bobby Webster, says he began negotiating for new deals after the Raptors won the title in 2019.

In the spring of 2020, nine months after negotiations began, LeGarie's suit claims that Nurse instructed him to cease talks with the Raptors.

Nurse, who also serves as head coach of Canada's men's senior team, has since been represented by Andy Miller of Rich Paul's Klutch Sports agency.