Raptors have a chance to send another message to Eastern Conference, NBA

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been nominated for the NBA Coach of the Year, alongside Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Billy Donovan.

After leading the Raptors to the franchise's first-ever NBA championship title as a rookie head coach in 2019, Nurse followed up by coaching the Raptors to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and third-best in the NBA. He was also named head coach of the 2020 All-Star game for the Eastern Conference.

Finalists for the NBA's other awards were also announced with Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and James Harden (Houston Rockets) named as the three nominees for the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) are all finalists for Rookie of the Year.

Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis (Lakers) and Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) are up for Defensive Player of the Year while Bam Adebayo (Heat), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Brandon Ingram (Pelicans) are nominated for Most Improved Player.

Two Los Angeles Clippers players are finalists for the NBA Sixth Man award with Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams getting the nod alongside the Thunder's Dennis Schroder.

Awards voting was based on regular season play up until March 11 and do not include the seeding games taking place for the NBA's restart.