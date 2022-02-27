Raptors' Anunoby to get second opinion on broken finger

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is scheduled to see a hand specialist in New York City on Monday to get a second opinion on his fracture finger, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow's game in Brooklyn with his knee issue. OG Anunoby remains out - he's scheduled to see a hand specialist in NYC tomorrow to get a 2nd opinion on his fractured finger. Pascal Siakam is not listed on the injury report. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 27, 2022

He was diagnosed with a fractured right ring finger prior to the Raptors loss the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. He has already been ruled out of Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets and there is no timetable for his return.

The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 17.5 points this season, to go along with 5.5 rebound and 2.6 assists in 42 games played.

Guard Fred VanVleet is listed a questionable to play against the Nets. He has played the past two games against the Hornets and Atlanta Hawks despite knee soreness.

Pascal Siakam is not listed on the injury report.