Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby and guard Norman Powell will miss Friday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

OG Anunoby is OUT again tonight vs Sacramento. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 29, 2021

It will be the second straight game Anunoby missed as he continues to battle a left calf strain. Powell, who is dealing with a quad contusion, played Wednesday and had 41 minutes of floor time in Wednesday's loss, scoring 26 points and grabbing five rebounds.

Following their matchup with the Kings, Toronto will be back in action on Sunday in Tampa against the Orlando Magic.