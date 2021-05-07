Should we be surprised that Raps rested Lowry against Wizards?

The Toronto Raptors will be without forwards OG Anunoby and Paul Watson, and centre Chris Boucher for Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher and Paul Watson are OUT for tomorrow's game vs Memphis. Yuta Watanabe is doubtful. Nobody else on the injury report... for now. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 7, 2021

Anunoby will miss his fourth straight game for injury management as he continues to nurse a left calf injury. Watson will miss his 10th straight game with a knee injury. Boucher will miss his ninth-straight game with a sprained MCL he sustained in a game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 22.

Yuta Watanabe was also added to the injury report and is listed as doubtful.

The Raptors (27-40) are currently 4.0 games back of the Wizards (31-36) for 10th place in the East and the final spot in the play-in tournament.