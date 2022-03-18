Raptors' Anunoby out at least another week with fractured finger

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will miss at least another week with his fractured finger that has not fully healed.

Anunoby will miss at least another week. Fractured finger isn't fully healed. He's been doing a bit more on-court work but plan is to re-evaluate again next week. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 18, 2022

The 24-year-old has been doing a but more on-court work and the plan is the re-evaluate his status next week.

Anunoby has not played for the Raptors since a February 16 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He has appeared in 42 games this season and averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 36.7 minutes per game, all career highs.

Malachi Flynn had a small tear in his hamstring but recent checkup showed that it's almost healed. Nick Nurse says most of the pain has subsided and thinks he could be back in about a week. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 18, 2022

Guard Malachi Flynn had a small tear in his hamstring, but head coach Nick Nurse thinks he could return to action in about a week.