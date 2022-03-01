OG Anunoby (fractured finger) and Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) are listed as questionable for the Toronto Raptors tonight as they face the Brooklyn Nets in the second game of a back-to-back. 

Anunoby was diagnosed with a fractured right ring finger prior to Friday's loss against the Charlotte Hornets. He sat out Monday's game against the Nets but saw a hand specialist for a second opinion in New York City. 

VanVleet has been dealing with knee soreness since before the All-Star break. He played against the Hornets on Friday and Atlanta Hawks Saturday but sat out last night against Brooklyn. 

 