OG Anunoby (fractured finger) and Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) are listed as questionable for the Toronto Raptors tonight as they face the Brooklyn Nets in the second game of a back-to-back.

OG Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable for tonight's game vs Brooklyn - would presume that means yesterday's appointment with the hand specialist went well. Fred VanVleet is also listed as questionable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 1, 2022

Anunoby was diagnosed with a fractured right ring finger prior to Friday's loss against the Charlotte Hornets. He sat out Monday's game against the Nets but saw a hand specialist for a second opinion in New York City.

VanVleet has been dealing with knee soreness since before the All-Star break. He played against the Hornets on Friday and Atlanta Hawks Saturday but sat out last night against Brooklyn.