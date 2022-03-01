59m ago
Raptors' Anunoby, VanVleet questionable vs. Nets
OG Anunoby (fractured finger) and Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) are listed as questionable for the Toronto Raptors tonight as they face the Brooklyn Nets in the second game of a back-to-back.
TSN.ca Staff
OG Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable for tonight's game vs Brooklyn - would presume that means yesterday's appointment with the hand specialist went well. Fred VanVleet is also listed as questionable.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 1, 2022
Anunoby was diagnosed with a fractured right ring finger prior to Friday's loss against the Charlotte Hornets. He sat out Monday's game against the Nets but saw a hand specialist for a second opinion in New York City.
VanVleet has been dealing with knee soreness since before the All-Star break. He played against the Hornets on Friday and Atlanta Hawks Saturday but sat out last night against Brooklyn.