Nurse says Anunoby (hip) out 'a while'

Nick Nurse says forward OG Anunoby will be out of the Toronto Raptors lineup for "a while" with a hip pointer injury.

The club's head coach also revealed that centre Precious Achiuwa and forward Yuta Watanabe will miss Thursday night's game with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Anunoby, 24, played 40:44 of the team's last game, a 118-113 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The Indiana product had 29 points, six boards and a pair of assists in the defeat.

In his fifth NBA season, Anunoby appeared on Wednesday's injury report.

Through 15 games this season, the London-born Anunoby is averaging a career-high 20.1 points on .430 shooting, 5.4 boards and 2.7 assists over 37.3 minutes a night.

After winning five straight games, the Raptors have now lost five of their last six contests.