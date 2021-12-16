A trio of injured Toronto Raptors players are progressing towards a return to the lineup, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported on Thursday.

OG Anunoby, Khem Birch, and Precious Achiuwa were all available for Thursday's practice in Chicago.

First practice in a while, particularly for OG and Khem, so they'll see how those guys respond over the coming days before determining their status for Saturday's game vs the league-leading Warriors. For now, Anunoby, Birch and Achiuwa are considered questionable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 16, 2021

All three are considered questionable at this point for Saturday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors and will be monitored over the coming days before determining their status.

Furthermore, Dalano Banton, who had been battling a non-COVID illness, also took part in practice.

The Raptors were scheduled to play the Bulls on Thursday, however the NBA postponed the game due to health and safety protocols involving the Bulls.

Anunoby is averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game this season. The 24-year-old forward last played on Nov. 15 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Birch, 29, has been out since Nov. 21 against the Warriors and is averaging 6.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

In his first season with the Raptors, Achiuwa has averages of 8.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in 21 appearances.

Banton has played 27 games so far in his rookie season, posting 4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.