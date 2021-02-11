Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will miss his ninth consecutive game Thursday night against the Boston Celtics due to a calf injury.

Small forward Yuta Watanabe will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle.

However, both are expected to return Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The 23-year-old Anunoby is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games with Toronto this season. 