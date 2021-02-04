Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, who has missed the last four games with a left calf strain, will be out once again Friday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

OG Anunoby has been ruled out for tomorrow's game in Brooklyn, which isn't a surprise given the timeline Nurse gave us the other day (sounds like he's still at least a few games away). The Raptors will also be without rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris, who are with the 905. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 4, 2021

TSN's Josh Lewenberg says Anunoby is still likely a few games away from returning.

The 23-year-old Anunoby is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games this season with the Raptors, his fourth in Toronto.

