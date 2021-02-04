1h ago
Raptors' Anunoby out vs. Nets
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, who has missed the last four games with a left calf strain, will be out once again Friday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets. TSN's Josh Lewenberg says Anunoby is still likely a few games away from returning.
TSN.ca Staff
The 23-year-old Anunoby is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games this season with the Raptors, his fourth in Toronto.
Toronto will also be without without rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris, who are with the 905, says Lewenberg.