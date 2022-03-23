Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s big game vs Cleveland, though Nurse didn’t sound especially optimistic about his chances of playing earlier. Trent is also questionable. Flynn remains out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 23, 2022

Lewenberg notes that head coach Nick Nurse didn't sound especially optimistic about Anunoby's chances of playing.

Gary Trent Jr. also remains questionable for Thursday with a hyperextended left toe. He suffered the injury late in Sunday's 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

The 23-year-old is averaging 18 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 62 games this season, his second with the Raptors.

Malachi Flynn remains out with a hamstring injury.