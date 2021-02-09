The Toronto Raptors have upgraded OG Anunoby to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Anunoby, 23, has missed the last seven games with a left calf strain.

He is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season with the Raptors.

Per TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had indicated that Anunoby would play at some point in the back-to-back series in Washington (Wednesday and Boston (Thursday).

He also notes that Kyle Lowry, who left Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with back spasms, is not listed on the injury report.