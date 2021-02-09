The Toronto Raptors have upgraded OG Anunoby to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards.

OG Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow's game in Washington. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 9, 2021

Anunoby, 23, has missed the last seven games with a left calf strain.

He is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season with the Raptors.

Nurse had indicted that we could see Anunoby at some point on this back-to-back in Washington (Wed) and Boston (Thurs), so the questionable tag is a positive step.



More good news: Lowry isn't listed on the injury report. McCaw is still out. Flynn/Harris still with 905. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 9, 2021

Per TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had indicated that Anunoby would play at some point in the back-to-back series in Washington (Wednesday and Boston (Thursday).

He also notes that Kyle Lowry, who left Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with back spasms, is not listed on the injury report.