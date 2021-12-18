OG Anunoby will return to the lineup for the Toronto Raptors on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

Anunoby is averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game this season. The 24-year-old forward last played on Nov. 15 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Khem Birch remains sidelined, while Precious Achiuwa will be available off the bench.

Birch, 29, has been out since Nov. 21 against the Warriors and is averaging 6.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

In his first season with the Raptors, Achiuwa has averages of 8.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in 21 appearances.

Warriors players who are out & didn’t make the trip to Toronto for tonight’s game vs the Raptors: Curry (rest), Green (hip), Wiggins (knee), Poole (protocols), Iguodala (knee), Porter (foot), Thompson, Wiseman.



That’s $156.4 million or 87% of their league-high $178.9 M payroll. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 18, 2021

The Raptors will face a shorthanded Warriors squad as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Andre Iguodala are among the players not available.