The Toronto Raptors matchup against the Orlando Magic scheduled for Monday has been postpone because of players and staff members entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, the league announced.

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rnNhuq0hc1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 19, 2021

According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, the postponement is due to Magic players Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross, R.J. Hampton, Mortiz Wagner, and Ignas Brazdeikis having been placed in COVID protocol.

Postponement of Monday's Magic-Raptors game is due to COVID outbreak on the Orlando side. Currently, Bamba, Ross, Hampton, Brazdeikis & Moritz Wagner are in the protocols.



Raptors' next scheduled game is Wed. in Chicago, who should be getting guys back after its recent outbreak — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 19, 2021

The Raptors placed Pascal Siakam and Delano Banton in the league's COVID protocols on Saturday.

The game is one of several that the NBA has postponed on Sunday.

Sunday's matchups between the Nuggets and Nets, Cavaliers and Hawks, and Pelicans and 76ers have been postponed. In addition, Tuesday's game between the Wizards and Nets has been moved.