Armstrong: Raptors' well balanced attack is a handful for Nets' defence

Toronto Raptors forward Oshae Brissett has left the NBA campus in Florida to undergo a procedure to clean out loose bodies in his right knee.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Paul Marks at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Brissett, a native of Mississauga, Ont., has split time between the Raptors and Raptors 905 of the G League this season. He has averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 19 games with Toronto this season.

Under NBA rules, the Raptors can't replace Brissett with another player. The roster stands at 15 players.

The Raptors lead the Brooklyn Nets 1-0 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Game 2 is Wednesday.