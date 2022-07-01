58m ago
Report: Raptors agree to two-year deal with F Porter Jr.
The Toronto Raptors and free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. have reached an agreement on a two-year-deal with a player option, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
TSN.ca Staff
Porter, 29, was a member of the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. In 63 games last season, he averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
He was selected third overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. In 504 career games, Porter has averaged 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
More to come.