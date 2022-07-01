The Toronto Raptors and free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. have reached an agreement on a two-year-deal with a player option, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Free agent Otto Porter Jr. — vital member of Golden State Warriors championship team — reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal with a player option, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/ck81fptKZh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

Porter, 29, was a member of the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. In 63 games last season, he averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

He was selected third overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. In 504 career games, Porter has averaged 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

More to come.