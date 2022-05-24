1h ago
Raptors F Siakam named to All-NBA Third Team
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Tuesday. The 28-year-old averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Raptors during the 2021-22 season.
TSN.ca Staff
This is Siakam's second time making an All-NBA team, as he was named to the second team following the 2019-20 season.
Siakam is joined on the third team by LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timbewolves) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).
The All-NBA First Team consists of Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).