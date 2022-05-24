Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Raptors during the 2021-22 season.

This is Siakam's second time making an All-NBA team, as he was named to the second team following the 2019-20 season.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Third Team:



🏀 LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)

🏀 Chris Paul (Phoenix)

🏀 Pascal Siakam (Toronto)

🏀 Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)

🏀 Trae Young (Atlanta) pic.twitter.com/uYiQpdkFeh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Siakam is joined on the third team by LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timbewolves) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

The All-NBA First Team consists of Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).