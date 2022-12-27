Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch have been cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Siakam, Trent and Birch have been cleared and are no longer in the health and safety protocol but are listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs PHI due to "return to competition reconditioning."



VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Achiuwa, Flynn, Champagnie, Bonga remain in protocols — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 27, 2021

The three players are listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to return to competition reconditioning.

The Raptors still have a significant number of players in the protocol as Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, Justin Champagnie and Isaac Bonga remain on the COVID list.

Toronto was defeated 144-99 on Sunday as they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers with only eight players in uniform, four regular reserves and four newly signed players.