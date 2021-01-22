Lowry out, Siakam in as Raps look to bounce back against Heat

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, who had been battling left groin soreness, is active for tonight's game against the Miami Heat. Guard Kyle Lowry, however, will miss the contest because of a right toe infection.

Nick Nurse says Lowry has an infection in his toe. Norm Powell will start in his place. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 22, 2021

Toe infection has been bothering Lowry for a few days. Doesn't sound like Lowry will be out long, though. He had hoped to play tonight. Possible he returns for the Sunday-Monday back-to-back in Indiana. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 22, 2021

Both Siakam and Lowry were listed as questionable ahead of tonight's game. Lowry has been dealing with the infection for a few days but all indications are that the six-time all-star will return to the lineup soon; possibly starting on Sunday for the Raptors' first game of their back-to-back with the Indiana Pacers.

Norman Powell will start in place of Lowry for the Raptors tonight against the Miami Heat.

On the Heat side, they will be without Jimmy Butler, Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard who are all sidelined with injuries.