Should Siakam get a max contract from the Raptors?

Last year's Most Improved Player is due for a major pay raise.

Toronto Raptors fourth year forward Pascal Siakam is eligible for a max extension of $170 million over five years and Siakam's camp will likely ask for the max or something close to it, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The Raptors have begun preliminary talks with Siakam’s representatives, but no deal appears to be imminent, according to Lewenberg's sources.

Quick note from this story: Siakam is eligible for a max extension of ~$170M/5 years (not $130M/4 yrs as originally written). Talks are ongoing, sources tell @TSN_Sports, and while nothing is imminent, both Siakam & the Raptors hope to get a deal done before the Oct. 21 deadline. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 27, 2019

Both Siakam and the Raptors hope to get a deal done before the Oct. 21 deadline. If not signed to an extension before the deadline, the 25-year-old will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Siakam averaged a career high 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists with a 54.9 per cent field goal percentage over 80 games with the Raptors in 2018-19, eventually capturing the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

The native of Cameroon was even better in the playoffs, averaging 19 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 24 games as Toronto won their first NBA championship in franchise history.

Siakam will make $2.35 million this year, the final season of his rookie contract.