Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers for rest. 

The second night of a back-to-back, Siakam played in Wednesday's 104-88 loss to the Boston Celtics. 

The 27-year-old made his season debut on Sunday after offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Khem Birch remains out with knee swelling as well as Yuta Watanabe

 

 