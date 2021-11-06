The Toronto Raptors are getting back one of their core players for the first time this season as Pascal Siakam will be in the lineup Sunday night when Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets come to town.

The 27-year-old All-Star hasn't played this season following off-season shoulder surgery, but is ready to return now, says head coach Nick Nurse.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Siakam hasn't played in six months so he'll be on a minutes cap to start, but is still likely to be a starter.

Siakam hasn't played a game in 6 months, so they'll ease him back. He'll be on a minutes cap initially. Nurse has hinted at the possibility of bringing him off the bench at first, but more likely he starts/plays in short spurts. What that means for the rest of the starters is TBD — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 6, 2021

Siakam, who is fifth year with the Raptors after they selected him 27th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 45 games in 2020-21.

Toronto holds a 6-4 record on the season after having their five-game win streak snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night.