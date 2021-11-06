1h ago
Raptors star Siakam to make season debut Sunday afternoon against Nets
The Toronto Raptors are getting back one of their core players for the first time this season as Pascal Siakam will be in the lineup Sunday afternoon when Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets come to town.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Cavaliers 102, Raptors 101
The 27-year-old All-Star hasn't played this season following off-season shoulder surgery, but is ready to return now, says head coach Nick Nurse.
TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Siakam hasn't played in six months so he'll be on a minutes cap to start, but is still likely to be a starter.
Siakam, who is fifth year with the Raptors after they selected him 27th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 45 games in 2020-21.
Toronto holds a 6-4 record on the season after having their five-game win streak snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night.