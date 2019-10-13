Toronto Raptors guard Patrick McCaw injured his left knee in Sunday's pre-season matchup with the Chicago Bulls and did not return.

According to TSN's Kayla Grey, McCaw twisted his knee after getting tangled up with Chicago's Otto Porter Jr. and limped to the locker room.

There is no word on the severity of the injury or if he will miss any games beyond Sunday. The Bulls went on to win the game 105-91.

In 26 games last year in his first season with the Raps, McCaw averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game over 13.2 minutes a night.

Toronto will be back in action Friday against the Brooklyn Nets in their pre-season finale before opening the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22.