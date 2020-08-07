Toronto Raptors bench player Patrick McCaw has left the NBA's bubble at Walt Disney World to get treatment for a reoccurrence of a benign mass in his left knee, the team announced on Friday.

McCaw will head to New York to seek treatment and there is no timetable for his return.

The Raptors announce that Patrick McCaw has left the NBA bubble to seek treatment for a reoccurrence of a benign mass in his left knee. He's travelling to New York to determine the next course of action and there's no timetable for his return. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 7, 2020

The 24-year-old shooting guard is averaging 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 37 games this season with the Raptors, his second in Toronto. McCaw is a three-time NBA champion.

Under the NBA's bubble rules, the Raptors are unable to replace McCaw on their roster so their roster stands at 16 going forward.

Toronto has won all three games since the NBA resumed their season last week and can clinch second in the Eastern Conference with a victory over the Boston Celtics Friday night.