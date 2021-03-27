Toronto Raptors guard Paul Watson and guard/forward DeAndre' Bembry will be sidelined again on Sunday when the team takes on the Portland Trail Blazers due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Bembry and Watson remain in the health and safety protocols and are out for tomorrow’s game vs Portland. McCaw (knee swelling) is out, as well. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 27, 2021

The pair also missed Toronto’s loss Friday night to the Phoenix Suns.

Five other Raptors players and six coaches also have missed time this month because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Sunday’s game against the Trail Blazers comes on the heels of the Raptors trading Norman Powell, who had played close to six seasons with Toronto, to Portland ahead of last Thurday’s trade deadline in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney hood.