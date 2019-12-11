Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who suffered a right knee contusion in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, is questionable Wednesday against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

VanVleet was injured in the first half of Sunday's game and did not return. He played just 12 minutes, scoring just two points before leaving the game. The backup guard missed Monday's win against the Chicago Bulls.

The 25-year-old VanVleet is having a career-best season in 2019, averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 assists.