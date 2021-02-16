1h ago
Raptors PG Lowry out with sore ankle
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry left Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter with a sore left ankle and will not return to action.
TSN.ca Staff
Was Green right with his comments calling out double standards in sports leagues?
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry left Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter with a sore left ankle and will not return to action.
Lowry first headed to the locker room late in the first half after turning his ankle on a hard fall, but was able to return for the second half. However, Lowry left for the locker room again in the third quarter with a noticeable limp.
The 34-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds over 24 games this season with the Raptors, his ninth with the franchise.
Lowry, a six-time All-Star, had 18 points with six rebounds and six assists before leaving.