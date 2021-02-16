Was Green right with his comments calling out double standards in sports leagues?

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry left Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter with a sore left ankle and will not return to action.

Lowry first headed to the locker room late in the first half after turning his ankle on a hard fall, but was able to return for the second half. However, Lowry left for the locker room again in the third quarter with a noticeable limp.

Lowry to the locker room late in the half after turning his ankle on a hard fall. He's been so damn good recently so you hope that he can walk it off during the break and play in the 2nd half. The Raps wouldn't be in this game without his efforts to this point. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 17, 2021

Lowry's headed to the locker room again. He tried to play through it but was limping noticeably. Would imagine he's done for the night. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 17, 2021

The 34-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds over 24 games this season with the Raptors, his ninth with the franchise.

Lowry, a six-time All-Star, had 18 points with six rebounds and six assists before leaving.