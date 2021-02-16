Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry left Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter with a sore left ankle and will not return to action. 

Lowry first headed to the locker room late in the first half after turning his ankle on a hard fall, but was able to return for the second half. However, Lowry left for the locker room again in the third quarter with a noticeable limp. 

The 34-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds over 24 games this season with the Raptors, his ninth with the franchise. 

Lowry, a six-time All-Star, had 18 points with six rebounds and six assists before leaving. 