The Philadelphia 76ers lead the Toronto Raptors 62-61 at the end of a back and forth first half in Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena Thursday night.

Chris Boucher (19), Pascal Siakam (18) and Gary Trent Jr. (13) have combined for 50 of Toronto's 61 points while Joel Embiid leads the way with 16 for the visiting Sixers.

The Raptors got off to a hot start, knocking down seven of their first eight shots before going cold and trailed by five to end the opening quarter. A big run by the Raps cut into the deficit and gave them the lead before the Sixers took back the advantage late in the second quarter and held it to the break.

If necessary, Game 7 will go Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with the winner advancing to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Raptors are looking to become the first team in NBA history to erase a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series.

