Davis stands out in Raptors' open scrimmage in front of a sellout crowd in Quebec City

The Toronto Raptors have exercised their team option on OG Anunoby for the 2021-22 season.

Anunoby, 22, averaged seven points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.2 minutes in 67 games with the Raptors last season, his second with the team. He did not appear in a game in the postseason after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Raptors now have 3 players under (fully) guaranteed contract for next season (2020-21): Powell ($10.9M), McCaw ($4M), Anunoby ($3.8M). Siakam is eligible for an extension this fall and Stanley Johnson will have a PO. A few partial guarantees, but rest of their cap sheet is open. https://t.co/IO05HnClmX — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 4, 2019

The six-foot-eight forward was selected 23rd overall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft.