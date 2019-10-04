The Toronto Raptors have exercised their team option on OG Anunoby for the 2021-22 season.

Anunoby, 22, averaged seven points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.2 minutes in 67 games with the Raptors last season, his second with the team. He did not appear in a game in the postseason after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

The six-foot-eight forward was selected 23rd overall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft.