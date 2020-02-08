Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyle Lowry (whiplash) is listed as questionable for tonight's game vs Brooklyn. Marc Gasol (hamstring tightness) and Norman Powell (fractured finger) remain OUT. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 8, 2020

Both Marc Gasol (hamstring tightness) and Norman Powell (fractured finger) remain out.

Lowry was injured in Friday's win in Indiana against the Pacers, missing the final 14 and a half minutes with what Nick Nurse described as a whiplash injury. X-rays came back clear after the game.

Lowry finished with 16 points and 11 assists in 28:05 minutes of action before departing late in the third quarter. For the season, he is averaging 19.6 points per game to go along with 7.4 assists in 41 games.

The Raptors will look to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 14 Saturday at home.