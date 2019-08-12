16m ago
Lowry withdraws from US World Cup squad
Add Kyle Lowry to the list of player who won't be suiting up for the United States at the FIBA World Cup. The Toronto Raptors point guard announced on Monday that he was withdrawing from the squad due to his ongoing recovery from thumb surgery following his team's NBA Finals triumph. Lowry, 33, says he has not been medically cleared to participate.
TSN.ca Staff
