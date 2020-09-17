Masai Ujiri is headed into the final season of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, but the club president says he's yet to engage with the team on talks about a contract extension.

Ujiri spoke to the media on Thursday in his end-of-season availability after the Raptors' NBA title defence ended last week with a second-round loss to the Boston Celtics.

Ujiri on his own contract: "No, I haven't had discussions, and honestly, you know, coming out of this, things are a little raw. I'm going to reflect a little bit and we will address it when it's time to address it. It's not something I'm going to do in the media and publicly." — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) September 17, 2020

Still, Ujiri is confident that the topic will be broached.

Masai on his extension talks, which he said have not taken place yet: "I think it will come. When it comes we'll deal with it face on. But as for now I'm focused on other things. When that time comes I will deal with it." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 17, 2020

The Raptors announced a multi-year extension for 2019-2020 NBA Coach of the Year Nick Nurse earlier this week.

Ujiri, 50, just completed his seventh season as a Raptors executive, his second stint with the club.

Joining the team as executive vice-president and general manager in the spring of 2013 to succeed Bryan Colangelo, Ujiri has been the architect of the once-moribund franchise’s greatest period of success, which culminated with an NBA title in June of 2019.

Ujiri’s overhaul of the team paid immediate dividends, with the Raptors returning to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons during his first year in charge. As of 2020, the Raptors’ streak of seven straight postseason appearances is the second-longest active streak in the NBA, behind only the Houston Rockets with eight.

Promoted from GM to president in 2016, Ujiri continued to work in tandem with his general manager – first Jeff Weltman, who left the team to become GM of the Orlando Magic in 2017, and then current GM Bobby Webster.

The reigning NBA Executive of the Year – as the only non-American to ever win the award – when he joined the Raptors from his time as GM of the Denver Nuggets, Ujiri quickly moved to reshape his roster.

In his first year with the club, Ujiri traded former first-overall pick Andrea Bargnani to the New York Knicks and engineering a trade that saw Rudy Gay move to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for a package that included Patrick Patterson and Greivis Vasquez.

Drafting well and identifying value became one of the hallmarks of Ujiri’s management, getting key contributions from late first-round picks in Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, as well as signing undrafted players like Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis II. But trades remained an important part of Raptors management’s arsenal with the high-profile acquisitions of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.

Ujiri proved be unsentimental when it came to running the team in the summer of 2018. First, Ujiri fired head coach Dwane Casey only days after he had been named NBA Coach of the Year after successive playoff defeats at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers and replaced him with head assistant Nurse.

The following month, Ujiri traded franchise cornerstone DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard. Both bold moves led directly led to the Raptors winning their first NBA title.

Born in England and raised in his parents’ native Nigeria, Ujiri got his start in the NBA in 2002 as an unpaid scout with the Magic before joining the Nuggets in a paid capacity in 2004. Ujiri then jumped to the Raptors as director of global scouting before a promotion to assistant GM in 2008. After two years in that role, he returned to the Nuggets as general manager in 2010 before rejoining the Raptors three years later.