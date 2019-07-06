On the heels of their respective departures from the Toronto Raptors in free agency, team president Masai Ujiri thanked former players Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in the following statement issued on Saturday.

"We are very thankful for the year that Kawhi and Danny played with us here in Toronto, and I know the city and the entire country of Canada are grateful for everything they did to help us to win our first NBA Championship. On behalf of the Raptors, I saw a very heartfelt thank you to Kawhi and to Danny, and we send them and their families nothing but good wishes. As an organization, the Raptors will focus on the future and continue our pursuit of a second championship.

Though the move has not yet been made official, according to multiple reports, Leonard is going to sign a four-year $142 million contract with Los Angeles Clippers. And Danny Green announced that he's signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Green's deal is reportedly for two years and worth $30 million.

In terms of their own free agency moves, the Raptors have reportedly agreed to three-year, $4.2 million deal with EuroLeague guard Matt Thomas, and a two-year $7.5 million deal with free agent forward Stanley Johnson.