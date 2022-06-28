Is OG on his way out of T.O.?

The Toronto Raptors have extended qualifying offers to forward Justin Champagnie and guards David Johnson and Nando De Colo.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports this is a standard book keeping move ahead of free agency and a yearly tradition in the case of De Colo, who remains overseas and has not played for the team since the 2013-14 season, though he does not cost anything to qualify.

Champagnie, 20, appeared in 36 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes a night. The Raptors signed the University of Pittsburgh product last summer as an undrafted free agent.

Johnson played a total of two minutes over two games. The 21-year-old played collegiately at Louisville and was selected by the Raps in the second round (No. 47 overall) in last summer's draft.