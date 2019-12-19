13m ago
Raptors recall Hernandez from G League
The Toronto Raptors have recalled Dewan Hernandez from the G League's Raptors 905.
TSN.ca Staff
The recall comes after Marc Gasol and Norm Powell were injured in Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Detroit Pistons. Gasol exited in the first quarter with a left hamstring strain and did not return to action. Powell's injury came in the fourth quarter where he hurt his left shoulder.
In nine games this season with the 905, Hernandez is averaging 13.4 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game.
He was drafted in the second round (59th overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Raptors.