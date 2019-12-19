The Toronto Raptors have recalled Dewan Hernandez from the G League's Raptors 905.

The Raptors have recalled Dewan Hernandez. He's been up and down from the 905 all year so wouldn't read too much into timing, but could obviously use the frontcourt depth with Gasol expected to miss time. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 19, 2019

The recall comes after Marc Gasol and Norm Powell were injured in Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Detroit Pistons. Gasol exited in the first quarter with a left hamstring strain and did not return to action. Powell's injury came in the fourth quarter where he hurt his left shoulder.

In nine games this season with the 905, Hernandez is averaging 13.4 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game.

He was drafted in the second round (59th overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Raptors.