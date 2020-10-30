The Toronto Raptors released a statement on Friday indicating that the team is cooperating with the league following the arrest of guard Terence Davis earlier this week in New York City.

Davis, 23, was indicted on seven charges on Tuesday night including two counts of assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

"Incidents of this kind are addressed and managed by the League through the Joint NBA-NBPA Policy on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse," the team statement read. "The Toronto Raptors take these issues very seriously, and we will fully cooperate and support the League in its investigation of this matter as we work to determine the appropriate next steps for our team."

Davis's lawyer, Gabriel Esposito, told TSN's Rick Westhead that his client entered a plea of not guilty. The undrafted guard out of Ole Miss is due back in court on Dec. 11.

A native of Southaven, MS, Davis was named to the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team following his first season with the Raptors in which he appeared in 72 games, averaging 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over 16.8 minutes a night.