With Raptors making a push, should they still be resting players?

Toronto Raptors forward Rodney Hood, who has been battling a right knee injury, is available to play in today's game against the New York Knicks.

Hood is available vs New York this afternoon. Nurse indicates that Stanley Johnson will get rotation minutes today with Boucher out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 24, 2021

Hood has missed the Toronto’s last four games.

Hood, 28, joined the Raptors ahead of March's trade deadline, coming over to Toronto alongside Gary Trent Jr. as part of the deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for Norman Powell.

Hood has averaged 4.8 points and 1.9 rebounds this season.